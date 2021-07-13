Cancel
Michigan HS Division 1 State Champion Kevin Maas Verbals to In-state Wolverines

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Maas from Holland, Michigan has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan where he will begin in the fall of 2022. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

