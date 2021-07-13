Michigan HS Division 1 State Champion Kevin Maas Verbals to In-state Wolverines
Kevin Maas from Holland, Michigan has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan where he will begin in the fall of 2022. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.swimswam.com
Comments / 0