FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill mother charged in the deaths of her two daughters whose bodies were found floating in a canal last month has pleaded not guilty According to court records, defense attorneys for Tinessa Hogan, 36, filed the written plea with the Broward County Clerk of Court’s office on July 22nd. The bodies of 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and her 7-year-old sister, Daysha, were recovered from the water near the 5900 block of NW 21st on June 22nd. According to neighborhood reports, Tinessa Hogan was seen the previous evening in that same canal acting strangely. According to a neighbor, she was seen in the water swimming with a bible in hand wanting to baptize her. Hogan has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. She remains in jail without bond.