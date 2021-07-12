County approves new deal for more road construction

GOSHEN — The county is set to begin work on repaving another 11 miles of local roads this summer.

The Elkhart County commissioners Monday approved a new contract with Rieth-Riley Construction Co. to lead this year’s road paving program. County Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie recommended the agreement after the Goshen-based company submitted the lowest bid of $1.86 million for the work about two weeks ago. Two other companies had submitted bids.

This paving contract covers about 23 projects covering about 11 miles of roads in the county.

Local projects include:

• C.R. 43 from Ind. 120 to C.R. 10;

• C.R. 36 from C.R. 19 to C.R. 21;

• Van and Kirkland drives near Bristol;

• Kay Boulevard from C.R. 26, west of Goshen;

• Circle R Lane from C.R. 26, west of Goshen;

• Keim Estates off Old C.R. 17;

• Sandy Drive off Ind. 15;

• And Lakeside Drive off C.R. 34, east of Goshen.

These projects are in addition to a package of road paving projects the commissioners approved May 10. Rieth-Riley also won that contract, with a nearly $2.03 million bid, to cover 14 projects over nearly 14 miles, and is being performed as part of an Indiana Department of Transportation matching grant through the Community Crossings program.