Kraken on track for home arena to be ready by mid-October
SEATTLE (AP) — Builders say the home for the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken, remains on schedule to be finished by the middle of October when the NHL season is expected to begin. Executives with construction firm Oak View Group say by the end of July, they expect 93% of the work to be done on Climate Pledge Arena. It’s expected there will be a week of festivities including musical acts surrounding the first Kraken home game. It appears likely that Seattle will begin its first NHL season on the road.www.wcn247.com
