Man dies after crashing truck into tree in Van Buren County

A 26-year-old man is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a tree in Van Buren County.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the 65000 block of County Road 652 in Antwerp Township, according to police.

After speeding and crashing into a tree, the truck caught fire and the Mattawan Fire Department was also requested.

Despite life saving efforts of witnesses who stopped to help, the driver passed away from injuries sustained in the crash, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, as anyone with information is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-657-3101.