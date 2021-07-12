Cancel
US 70 in southern New Mexico reopens after mudslides

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 19 days ago
NMDOT
Mudslide damage along U.S. 70 in southern New Mexico.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mLRm_0auylEjq00

UPDATE: Transportation officials on Monday evening reopened U.S. 70 from milepost 160 to 170, known as the San Augustine Pass, through southern New Mexico.

The announcement of the roadway's reopening came about 7:30 p.m. following a many-hours long cleanup effort due to mudslides.

However, NMDOT said the White Sands Missile Range entrance on and off ramps remained closed until further notice because water and debris was still blocking roadway access there.

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – After shutting it down Sunday night due to a massive storm that triggered severe flooding, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said Monday that U.S. Route 70 would remain closed due to mudslides that overwhelmed the highway stretch known as the San Augustine Pass.

The U.S. 70 closure through southern New Mexico was in effect from Nasa Road (milepost 161) in Las Cruces to the entrance at White Sands Missile Range (milepost 170). Transportation officials said detours were routing traffic to U.S. 54 and US 380.

They indicated U.S. 70 wouldn't reopen until late Monday at the earliest - and once it did, it was anticipated only one lane would be clear for use at reduced speeds for as long as a week.

Crews on Monday continued work with heavy equipment that began in the overnight hours to remove what authorities described as "tons of debris and mud" that covered the roadway. Images shared by NMDOT even showed a vehicle that was abandoned along the pass after it became trapped in a mudslide.

Barricades were up along U.S. 70 as those crews worked to clear it, and transportation officials urged motorists not to drive around those road blocks.

The post US 70 in southern New Mexico reopens after mudslides appeared first on KVIA .

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
