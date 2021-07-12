Dorothy Catherine Bishop, age 91, formerly of New Richmond, WI passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Dorothy was born August 13, 1929 in River Falls, WI to parents Clarence and Catharine (Roberts) Vier. The family lived on a farm where she helped with chores including driving a tractor to help in the fields. She attended grade school at Hammond Central Grade School through Grade 6 and graduated from Hammond High School in 1947. After graduation she worked in an office position at Daytons in Minneapolis, MN. Dorothy also represented her community as Miss Hammond in 1948 for the St Croix County’s Celebration of the Wisconsin Centennial. Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Harold Bishop, on March 13, 1951 at Dorothy’s home near Hammond. Harold received his draft notice so the couple moved to Fort Leonardwood, MO where they lived until March,1953. Harold and Dorothy had their first daughter, Catherine, in May, 1952.