Lakeland, FL

Cpt. William “Fred” Frederick Wiggins, 81

By Funeral home named below
William “Fred” Wiggins, 81, passed away on July 6, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1940, in Mobile, Alabama. Fred received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Science (Chemistry/Physics) from Livingston University in 1962. He then completed Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI, and was commissioned an Ensign in 1963. His military education included many and varied courses including Aviation Maintenance. He earned his Naval Flight Officer’s wings in 1964.

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

