Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baldwin, WI

Barbara Ketchum

baldwin-bulletin.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Ketchum, age 92 of Baldwin, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Birch Haven Apartments. Barb was born on February 20, 1929 in Amery, Wisconsin; the daughter of Albert and Anna (Hallen) Carlson. She was raised in rural Clayton where she graduated from high school. She would meet a handsome young man from Amery, Robert ‘Bob’ Ketchum. They would be united in marriage November 10, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton. This union was blessed with two sons.

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amery, WI
State
Arizona State
State
Wisconsin State
Amery, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Baldwin, WI
City
Bruce, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Immanuel Lutheran Church#The Village Pharmacy#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Posted by
CNN

These companies are insisting on Covid-19 vaccines for their employees

New York (CNN Business) — After months of encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, companies are beginning to take a harder line and roll out mandates — a dramatic escalation of Corporate America's approach to halting the spread of the virus. Momentum for vaccine mandates has been building, and...
Posted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy