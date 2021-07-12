Barbara Ketchum, age 92 of Baldwin, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Birch Haven Apartments. Barb was born on February 20, 1929 in Amery, Wisconsin; the daughter of Albert and Anna (Hallen) Carlson. She was raised in rural Clayton where she graduated from high school. She would meet a handsome young man from Amery, Robert ‘Bob’ Ketchum. They would be united in marriage November 10, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton. This union was blessed with two sons.