Rochester, MN

Voles Tearing Through Rochester Neighborhoods – Here’s How To Protect Your Yard

By Dunken
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 15 days ago
Voles are terrorizing my neighborhood in northwest Rochester and I’ve heard from several others that say the tiny little rodents are wreaking havoc in other parts of the city too. I knew I had a problem when I noticed little tunnels in my grass and my wife spotted damage in her garden. I bought some repellent, but unfortunately, that stuff didn’t work. After talking about this today on the radio we received a lot of suggestions from listeners.

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

15 Very Minnesota Ways To Keep Cool During the Heatwave

The latest summer heat wave is serious, highs in the 90's but it'll feel like over 100 degrees here in Southeast Minnesota. Make sure you're hydrating and staying cool. Check on your kids, your friends, your pets, all that. If you know someone that has no way to stay cool, let them know about the Salvation Army Cooling Center.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota’s Hidden Pink Beach Sings To You and is a Must-See This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Olmsted Co. Public Health Urges Residents To Prepare For Wednesday’s Weather

It has been a hot, dry summer. There is some relief in sight with temps only expected to be in the 80s by late week, but before then we’re going to have to deal with dangerous heat. Olmsted County is urging residents to prepare for extreme heat on Wednesday when the high temp is expected to be in the mid-90s with heat index readings or "feels like" temps easily soaring into the triple digits.
AnimalsPosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Zoo Favorite Passes Away at the Age of 10

I was very sad to read that the Minnesota Zoo's beloved red panda, Min, passed away about a week and a half ago. Min was definitely a favorite among guests to the zoo and zoo staff too. The Minnesota Zoo made the announcement late last week that the week prior...
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Open Letter to the Rochester Resident Mowing His Lawn at 2:38 AM

True story of an incident that happened in Rochester, Minnesota at 2:38 am. Have you ever watched the movie "The 'Burbs"? At times, I feel like this movie is my life. DISCLAIMER: I have some amazing neighbors who are all so genuine and kind and I know would be there to help us if we ever needed a stick of butter or where I could run if there was ever an emergency.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Based Store One of First to Include Inclusive Item for Back-to-School Shopping

We all love Target! They've got everything that a Minnesota mom dreams about and those #TargetRuns have become more of a required outing. My credit card bill reminds me that their clearance is hands-down THE BEST and right now the Back-To-School section is a popular area. There is something new in the back-to-school section though that a bunch of moms are super thankful for...because this one item has been missing for their kids.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Top 10 Things People in Rochester Love about the Olmsted County Fair

The Olmsted County Fair is one of the biggest and most exciting events in Rochester, Minnesota. This year, you can enjoy all of the fun at the fair starting July 26th until August 1st at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Before you start driving to the fair, check out the list below of the top 10 favorites of the fair according to people in Rochester.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Campground Just Named One of 10 Best in U.S.

We're pretty good at a lot of things in Minnesota, right? And now, this Minnesota campground has just been named one of the ten best in the United States. When it comes to getting out and enjoying the great outdoors, nobody does it better than we do in a right? I mean, we've got some beautiful natural areas to enjoy whether that's here in our backyard, up north (by Brainerd, dont'cha know!) or along the scenic North Shore of Lake Superior.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

It’s Been So Incredibly Dry in Minnesota, Waterfalls Are Drying Up?

It's a good thing Minnesota isn't known as the Land of 10,000 Waterfalls, because our ongoing drought is causing many of them to simply dry up. There's no doubt Minnesota is in the middle of a serious drought right now. I can only recall two separate rain events at our house in northwest Rochester over the past month or so. And, it's not just me. Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that 52 percent of Minnesota now experiencing severe drought and 4 percent was experiencing extreme drought as declared that the entire state had moved into a drought warning phase.
Austin, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

MnDOT Advisory: Watch For Bicyclists In Austin Area

Austin, MN (KROC AM News) - A heads up for those who will be driving in the Austin area Friday and Saturday. Groups of bicyclists are expected to ride on several state highways and county roads as part of the two-day Bike MS: Ride Across MN event. The Minnesota Dept....

