Alexander City, AL

Charles Morris Hawkins, Jr.

Dadeville Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Morris Hawkins, Jr. was born in Alexander City on November 22, 1946 and died peacefully on June 28, 2021 in Birmingham, where he had lived for many years. His parents were Charles Morris and Amye Thompson Hawkins. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steven Thompson Hawkins, and his sister Marsha Hawkins Oakes. He was educated in Alexander City schools and Jacksonville State University and after college, began his banking career at City Bank of Goodwater. He moved to Birmingham with SouthTrust (Wells Fargo) and was a highly regarded branch manager in Mountain Brook. After banking he went to work for Joe Piper Paper as credit manager. He was respected and loved by customers and sales people alike.

