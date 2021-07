Betty Delois Harris-Ball of Lakeland, FL, passed away on June 16, 2021 at the age of 81. Betty Delois Harris-Ball was born on March 4, 1940 in Orange County, Florida to the parents of the late William Harris and Pearly Mae Gallman, who is blessed to be yet in our midst. She was united in marriage to Moses Ball Jr. and to their union they were blessed with five children. She received her literary education at Bartow Elementary and Middle school. She later moved to Lakeland, Florida where she completed her high school education at Rochelle High School.