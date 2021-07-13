Cancel
Chicago Blackhawks trade franchise mainstay Duncan Keith to Edmonton Oilers

By From staff, wire reports
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuncan Keith, a longtime staple on the Blackhawks’ blue line, was traded Monday to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional 2022 draft pick, according to reports. Keith, who turns 38 Friday, is a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2010 and ’14. Keith asked the Blackhawks for a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his 8-year-old son, Colton, who he went long stretches without seeing last season. Keith has two years left on his 13-year, $72 million contract at a salary-cap hit of just over $5.5 million. His 1,192 games are second in Blackhawks history behind forward Stan Mikita (1,396), and he tallied 105 goals and 520 assists. Keith also helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2014 Sochi Olympics. Jones, a 24-year-old defenseman, had four assists in 33 games this season. Edmonton will also receive minor league forward Tim Soderlund … Police in Michigan have turned over their investigation into the July 4 fireworks death of Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to a prosecutor for review. The Novi Police Department has not requested charges in Kivlenieks’s death, which still is considered accidental. The 24-year-old died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast at a private home.

