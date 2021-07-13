Statue of Blessed Mother, a Regional Landmark, Removed for Refurbishment

I awoke from a pleasant dream the other day. In the dream, I was traveling on a ferry along with other passengers. The ferry was full. It seemed to have dangerously little freeboard. The water was almost up to the gunwales. I wasn’t concerned. The passengers were congenial and chatted with each other. We were somewhere on the Chesapeake Bay headed for an island, a place perhaps like Smith Island, a destination well known by everyone but one hard to see from a distance. The day was hot and humid. The breeze generated from the ferry’s headway kept us comfortable. I thought I could see the island but the haze occluded a clear view.