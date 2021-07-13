Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

No, you don't need a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine right now

12news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — As of Monday, 50% of Arizonans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Pfizer, one of the manufacturers of the vaccine said last week a third dose, a booster shot, might be necessary up to a year after someone is fully vaccinated. CDC and...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Arizonans#Cdc#Americans#Nih#Uarizona Department Head#Covid#News Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

Medication is typically prescribed to help improve the quality of life for those who take it. And while, in many cases, prescription medication can have profoundly positive effects for those who take it, there are some notable exceptions. Right now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning users of one particular prescription to call their doctor immediately due to the serious health risk it may pose. Read on to discover if your prescription medication could be putting you in harm's way.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
Public HealthPosted by
MinnPost

Do I need a COVID-19 booster shot? Six questions answered on how to stay protected

This article is republished from The Conversation. The increasing prevalence of new coronavirus variants is raising questions about how well protected those who’ve already had their COVID-19 shots are against evolving forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Here, microbiology and infectious disease specialist William Petri of the University of Virginia answers some common questions about COVID-19 booster shots.
Colorado StatePosted by
Carrie Wynn

Do vaccinated people need a booster shot to protect against variants? Colorado doctors are weighing in

Do vaccinated people need a booster shot to protect against variants? Colorado doctors are weighing in and several people have been asking for the opinions of locals. According to Rene Kesteren who has received the COVID vaccine and wouldn't hesitate to get the booster, "I’m European, so if I wanted to travel to Europe, I needed a vaccine. It was one of the reasons why I did it. Because I travel a lot, I would do it.”
Little Rock, ARfox16.com

COVID-19 and myths about getting the vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we see an increase in COVID-19 cases — health officials also say there are a lot of myths out there about the covid-19 vaccine. Officials hope Arkansans will notice these myths when they’re out there. The CDC said it can be hard sometimes to know...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Leading experts urge health care workers to accept COVID-19 vaccinations ASAP

Vaccines to prevent common and serious infectious diseases have had a greater impact on improving human health than any other medical advance of the 20th century. Alarmingly, in the United States today, vaccination rates are higher in the general population than among health care workers. In fact, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the country, as of the end of May, only 1 in 4 hospital workers nationwide who have direct contact with patients had received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 59 percent of staff and 80 percent of residents in nursing homes are vaccinated.
Public HealthAMA

Why COVID-19 vaccination should be required for health professionals

Employers across the country are weighing the pros and cons of vaccine mandates as employees return to the office. Some see these mandates as an occupational health strategy, allowing for medical and nonmedical exemptions. For hospitals and health systems, vaccination is especially crucial from a public health perspective. Get the...
Posted by
Jordan Mendiola

The New Covid Strain Could Send Us Back into Lockdown

According to NPR, “The dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading so quickly in the United States that it’s likely the mutant strain will become predominant in the nation within weeks, according to federal health officials and a new analysis”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy