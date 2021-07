The automaker needs to plot a careful course as the market slowly transitions away from fossil fuels. The electric car was once a flight of fancy, a far-off future idea that was too fatally flawed to be a practical proposition. These days, they're everywhere, and fast becoming a part of daily life for people around the world. General Motors hasn't shied away from the technology, and has already delivered several electric models, albeit with mixed success in the marketplace. It's now deep in the middle of the transition towards full electrification, and it aims to rely on strong sales of gasoline vehicles to get it through this difficult period, reports Automotive News.