Takeaways from watching baseball’s top prospects compete in the Futures Game

By Julian McWilliams
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – The National League took care of business in Sunday’s Futures Game, beating the American League, 8-3, in what was a seven-inning contest. The Red Sox had two players representing their organization in infielder Jeter Downs and pitching prospect Brayan Bello. Downs went 1 for 2 with a two-run double. Bello had more of a forgettable effort, working ⅔ of an inning, yielding two runs (one earned), and struggling to locate all three of his pitches (fastball, changeup, slider).

