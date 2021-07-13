Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finals MVP Ladder: Giannis Antetokounmpo powers his way to the top after Game 3

By Archive
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo started off with the same response to three questions in a row. “I’m not Michael Jordan,” he kept saying. With Antetokounmpo having wrapped up his second straight 40-point performance Sunday in leading Milwaukee’s 120-100 win over Phoenix in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the postgame line of questioning naturally shifted toward comparisons to Jordan’s four consecutive 40-point outings in the 1993 Finals against the Suns.

