Coach's Corner: Building on Late Confidence

Hello Pirate fans! Welcome to another year of Coach's Corner. For those of you who do not know me, I am guest contributor Brett Hickman. I am entering my fourth year as the Head Football Coach at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte, NC. My experience includes nine years as a fulltime college assistant coach at Gardner-Webb and North Greenville University as well as time spent as a staff assistant at ECU during the Skip Holtz era during both my undergrad and graduate school days at ECU.