Heartache, Embrace It!

By Victor Imbimbo
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGang, you know I write to pass on information that gives my fellow family caregivers more resources and tools in an effort to achieve a greater quality of life on a daily basis. I am blessed to speak and exchange thoughts with family caregivers across the country. Over the years,...

Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Theater & Dancegreenwichsentinel.com

Good-Enough Parenting: Embracing Mistakes

On my most recent trip to CVS, I kept bumping into a mom with a young boy, probably no more than 6 years old. They were both picking up some items, browsing the shelves and talking with each other about what they were going to have for dinner. They hadn’t picked up a shopping cart on their way in, so each time I saw them, mom’s hands were fuller and fuller. The last time I saw them, I heard a crash, and a loud sigh. I turned as mom looked at all of her items on the ground, and put her hands to her face in disbelief. As I started to walk over to help pick up their items, I saw the boy pat his mom’s hand, and say “It’s ok mom, it was just an accident. It happens to everybody.” The mom withdrew her hands from her face, smiled a tired smile as she looked at her son, and said “You’re right. It does happen to everybody. And there’s nothing we can’t figure out together, right?” The boy smiled and said “That’s right! Let’s pick it up together!”
Mental HealthThrive Global

Tia Fagan: “Connecting to ourselves”

Connecting to ourselves: A simple practice of asking yourself — what do I need at this moment? I often recommend people find a comfortable position, place their hand on their heart, and take three deep breaths in and out through the nose with a longer exhale. As a part of my series...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Redefining Quality Family Time in an Overscheduled Society

Remember the old phrase “keeping up with the Joneses”? It used to be that neighbors would try to “keep up” with each other by having similar or nicer houses and cars, and we’d proudly boast about our children getting accepted into a good school or making honor roll when we’d run into friends we haven’t seen in a long time. In today’s digital world, that “keeping up” culture is expounded tenfold as we are now able to monitor the every move of our friends and families – as well as millions of strangers – 24/7 via social media.
Lifestylepeoriatimes.com

Embrace the ups and downs of life

One of my favorite people in the world is my brother-in-law, who is celebrating his 80th birthday this month. I thought I would encourage Bill and all of you readers with a upgraded view of birthdays. A few years ago, on my birthday, I read an essay that astounded me....
Mental HealthThrive Global

Can you embrace uncertainty?

If the prospect of more change leaves your gut-churning, makes your hands suddenly sweaty, and floods your brain with feelings of fear, you’re in good company. Studies have found that your brain is uniquely vulnerable to uncertainty with some researchers even arguing that fear of the unknown is what gives rise to all the other fears you experience.
Paul HewittThrive Global

Put Perfection in the Trash and Embrace Excellence.

One thing I am certain of is that perfection has become a new syndrome in many people’s lives. wARREN. From our infancy, through adolescence, and into adulthood, We have come across the term “perfection.” In our homes, public spaces, and places of business, And, more broadly, in our LIFE journey.
RelationshipsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Preserved by Purpose: Embracing Silence

Is it possible to reach a point in a relationship when the best communication is silence? As a child, I used to get teased for talking too much. As a former radio broadcaster, I’ve had to break myself out of the habit of thinking that dead air (silence) is a bad thing. I’m rethinking the idea that silence is a bad thing. Lamentations 3:28 encourages that “When life is heavy and hard to take, go off by yourself. Enter the silence. Bow in prayer. Don’t ask questions: Wait for hope to appear….”
South Africapsychologytoday.com

Embracing the Realities of Time and Truly Living

The impact of time on our lives is inevitable. Yet people often waste time, run out of time, and put things off until another day. The net results of denying the impact of time reveal themselves as inhibition and regret for what could have been a more satisfying life. Some...
Small BusinessThrive Global

How to Uncover Your Personal Strengths

Every person on this planet is unique in some way or the other. So, it makes sense to identify and tap into your unique personal strengths to fulfill your potential in life. However, for many people, identifying their strengths is not easy. We’re all swayed by the messages we see through the media and we often listen to whatever our peers or parents tell us is right. After all, young people spend as many as 10 hours a day on their phones listening to other people and comparing their own lives to that of others.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Are Your Unconscious Habits Making You Unhappy?

It is not world we live in that determines our level of pain and suffering. Rather, it is our perception of this world and our attitude towards difficulties that may impact the level of our gratitude and happiness. I often find that my perception of same situations quite differed from my friends; some of them chose to complain when I tried my best to see opportunities when facing obstacles. I once asked a friend why they cannot appreciate the world we live in, and her answer was very insightful, she said, “Because not everyone lives in your world.”
ScienceLas Vegas Sun

Embrace science and truth again

How did ignorance, stupidity and fear of science become so popular? In the past couple of years, this country has gone through some challenging times. We have had to deal with a serious pandemic, dozens of wacko conspiracy theories, high unemployment, a hospital system on the verge of collapse, an insurrection caused by a big lie, and TV personalities pretending they know more about virology than scientists.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

Dear Fiona: How do we support our son and daughter-in-law after our grandchild’s cot death?

“I am in such a state of shock and upset that I really don’t know what to do for the best. My son and my lovely daughter-in-law have just lost their first child through cot death. None of us can believe this as he seemed such a healthy wee baby and was just gorgeous. They got pregnant not long after Covid kicked off and were so careful, the whole time to stay safe and healthy. The little boy was born in the middle of March and lived just four months.
Weight Lossfreeu.com

Embracing Life Beyond Loss

Award-Winning Author, Love Loss Light-Illuminating the Path Through Grief and CFU Instructor. Karen has been a successful cable television executive, editor, and franchise broker. Today she is a grief and loss life coach, and award winning author, guiding people towards peace and resolution. She now offers a new class at...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Wendy Tamis Robbins: “Ask them if they are okay more than once”

Limit your exposure to news and social media: Prioritize time to be in nature, be with friends and family without talking about the pandemic, politics or other anxiety-provoking topics. Picking times to check in and creating boundaries around how much media you consume will increase your feelings of well-being. As...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Monica Dubay of Heal Your Mind Heal Your Life: “Courage to change”

Courage to change. Get help. Don’t be a lone ranger or try to heal your grief on your own. Find a healer or transformational coach who can see through your blind spots. Grief is very tricky and needs to be processed to complete it. But, it doesn’t have to take a long time. There are many professionals who know how to help you through it and it’s well worth the financial investment to become free of the pain.
YogaThrive Global

Gina Cerbone of Spoonful of OM: “Practicing mindfulness can be life changing”

Thinking before you speak or do things. It is essential to understand that every word we say and thing we do has an impact on people and things around us. I suggest stopping to think, for instance, before yelling at your partner for leaving the light on, or honking your car horn at a car that cut you off. These might seem minor, but when we stop to think and we do not let anger, hate, agitation arise in us, we feel better, we can let the situation be what it is without attaching to it and causing us the minor or even major suffering.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Jennifer Piercy of Insight Timer: “Befriend the dark”

Stop seeing sleep as an acquisition, one more ‘to do’ to beat yourself up about, or something to only extract benefits from, and try to honor it like you would a meaningful best friend, or even a lover whom you are in life long intimacy with: the more you nourish that intimacy, the less you will feel at the mercy of generalizations about that relationship.

