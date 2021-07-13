Heartache, Embrace It!

On my most recent trip to CVS, I kept bumping into a mom with a young boy, probably no more than 6 years old. They were both picking up some items, browsing the shelves and talking with each other about what they were going to have for dinner. They hadn’t picked up a shopping cart on their way in, so each time I saw them, mom’s hands were fuller and fuller. The last time I saw them, I heard a crash, and a loud sigh. I turned as mom looked at all of her items on the ground, and put her hands to her face in disbelief. As I started to walk over to help pick up their items, I saw the boy pat his mom’s hand, and say “It’s ok mom, it was just an accident. It happens to everybody.” The mom withdrew her hands from her face, smiled a tired smile as she looked at her son, and said “You’re right. It does happen to everybody. And there’s nothing we can’t figure out together, right?” The boy smiled and said “That’s right! Let’s pick it up together!”