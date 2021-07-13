‘Jeopardy!’: How Alex Trebek Got into Hot Water with Irish-Americans in 2016
It’s hard to imagine the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek ever offending someone—on-air or otherwise. However, in 2016, Trebek ran into some trouble with Irish-Americans. Time and again, Trebek was adamant about how much he cared for contestants and rooted for them to win. His quick wit and good humor have left us with great examples of how well he connected with people. And almost always, he made us laugh with some trivia-related joke. But, no game show host is perfect, and five years ago, Trebek unintentionally upset the Ancient Order of Hibernians.outsider.com
Comments / 0