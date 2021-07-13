Cancel
Bronx, NY

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spotted Filming a Music Video in the Bronx

Hypebae
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRihanna and A$AP Rocky were seen shooting a music video in New York City last weekend. Walking the streets of the Bronx, the couple stunned in different outfits while engaging in PDA in front of the camera. As seen in the behind-the-scenes images above, Rocky sported Look 16 from Stefan Cooke‘s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, while Ri-Ri was dressed in earthy tones put together by her stylist Matthew Henson. In another setup, the artists sat on the fire escape of an apartment dolled up in neon furry silhouettes.

