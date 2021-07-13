Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 11:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake For the Pine Island Bayou...including Sour Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.3 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Monday was 25.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 21.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 25.3 Mon 7 pm CDT 24.1 23.0 21.3

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardin, TX
County
Orange County, TX
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Orange, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
County
Hardin County, TX
City
Sour Lake, TX
City
Pine Island, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Los Angeles to require city employees prove vaccination status or submit weekly tests

Los Angeles city workers are now required to submit their proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit a weekly negative test, city officials said Tuesday. The new policy is part of a broader plan by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez to "aggressively" pursue a vaccine mandate for all city workers once vaccines have received full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy