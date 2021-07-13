Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 11:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake For the Pine Island Bayou...including Sour Lake...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 7:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.3 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Monday was 25.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 21.6 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 25.3 Mon 7 pm CDT 24.1 23.0 21.3