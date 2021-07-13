Cancel
Allen County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT ALLEN COUNTY At 946 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Fort Wayne, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Huntertown, Grabill, Aboite, Leo-cedarville, Middletown, Nine Mile, Yoder, Poe, Harlan, Hessen Cassel, Wallen, Cuba and Rolling Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 0 and 7, and between mile markers 9 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 297 and 322. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

