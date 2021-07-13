Cancel
Texas State

'We're doing it because we have to:' Austin Rep. Sheryl Cole on Texas Democrats' walkout

 15 days ago

State Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin, said Texas Democrats decided they needed to flee the state after a bruising House committee hearing on a Republican voting bill. "We're doing it because we have to," Cole said from a chartered plane as it was refueling in Memphis. "We're taking the flight to the capital because we're living on borrowed time and Congress must act and pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act."

