Tampa, FL

Protestors in Tampa march in support of Cuban people

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 14 days ago

People on Monday marched in solidarity with the thousands of demonstrators in Cuba protesting against their government.

They were seen at the intersection at W. Hillsborough and N. Armenia avenues , with traffic at a standstill, as Tampa Police Department cruisers sounded sirens and flashed emergency lights.

Many were seen waving the Cuban flag.

The protests in Tampa Bay join those in Orlando, Miami and elsewhere since the weekend. According to The Associated Press , many people took to the streets in Cuba to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: 'SOS Cuba': Anti-government protests in Cuba reach Tampa Bay

Cuba's economic crisis has worsened in recent years as former President Donald Trump and his administration tightened U.S. sanctions on the island nation, Reuters reports .

President Joe Biden on Monday praised the protestors.

"We stand with the Cuban people and their clarion call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and from the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime," Biden said in a statement. "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights."

