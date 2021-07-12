The Citizen seeks columnists for features section

ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS — Welcome to a new column in The Recorder called “The Dunlap Raconteur.” I hope you enjoyed the “Fireworks at the camp” story in the July 8 edition. It will be my pleasure to be joining you here on these pages in the coming months. As we get started, I thought it might be helpful for me to provide a little background in order to offer an insight for what you might read about in future editions.