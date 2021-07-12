Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Citizen seeks columnists for features section

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Citizen is looking for volunteer columnists for its Lake Life section. Columnists write can write monthly, bimonthly or quarterly about a local subject of their choice. Subjects can include (but are not limited to) history, arts and entertainment, health and fitness, education, agriculture and the environment. Representatives of community organizations are welcome to write about the work of those organizations as well.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Lake Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Chamber seeks citizen of year nominations

SARANAC LAKE — In planning for its 100th annual dinner, the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is requesting nominations from its members and the community for the Don Duso Citizen of the Year. The award, which will be presented at the annual dinner in September, will go to a...
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Editorial: Send us your nominations for our Citizen of the Week feature

Here at the Daily Citizen-News, we enjoy reporting good news. Celebrating the accomplishments of our community and residents is just one of many facets of our jobs. There are unfortunate stories that we must cover, however, from traffic deaths to house fires to drug busts. But every week, we reserve one part of our paper to tell those feel-good stories that we all like to read.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Black senior citizens and diverse elder organizations seek $450M legislation

Diverse Elders Coalition is seeking $450 million in proposed legislation to prioritize elder services and care, especially for Black senior citizens. Black seniors made up nearly 40 percent of all elderly COVID-19 hospitalizations, even though they represent only 12 percent of the 65‐and‐over population. People 60 and older will outnumber...
Florence, SCSCNow

Florence seeking citizens to serve on boards, commissions and committees

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is searching for people to serve on its boards, committees and commissions. The city announced Wednesday that it is seeking people to serve on a variety of city boards and committees including the three newest boards: the Public Safety Citizen’s Review Board, Aesthetics Advisory Committee and the Reliance and Sustainability Advisory Committee.
EducationThe State-Journal

Guest columnist: Trust, cooperation needed between school leaders, families

The 2021 Interim of the Kentucky General Assembly began last month with a meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Education, on which I serve as co-chairman. A tumultuous 2020-2021 school year leaves us to reflect on the experiences of our students, teachers, parents and communities. Lessons learned include the limitations of distance learning, how responsive and adaptive schools can be, and how vital positive community cooperation and collaboration are in meeting the holistic needs of our students.
Greer, SCgreercitizen.com

The Greer Citizen

Greer Community Ministries Executive Director Donny Kauffman called 10-year-old Ivey Tapp his CFO (Chief Fundraising Officer) when she delivered around 10,000 food items to the nonprofit on Friday morning. Tapp also raised $15,700 for the ministry as part of her annual birthday donation. Full text available to premium subscribers only....
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: New columnists will serve the community well

Thank you for listening to your readers by bringing new columnists to the publication. The recent columns from new writers seem to have a more positive light, are supported by facts rather than sensational rhetoric and appear to speak for a diverse audience without constantly bashing elected officials. Such writing will serve the community well with intelligent discourse rather than perpetual drum beating and chest pounding.
SocietyWilliston Daily Herald

Reader accuses columnist of opposing American spirit

Reader accuses columnist of opposing American spirit. His views are obviously opposing to not only the majority of your readers, but our traditions, Constitution and founding. Yes, He’s an American with First Amendment rights, but you have the right not to publish communist propaganda. I as well have the right...
Dawson County, MTrangerreview.com

Senior Citizens

The Dawson County Fair is just around the corner and we are currently looking for some volunteers to help out at the Senior Citizen’s Booth on Friday, July 30th and Saturday, July 31st. If you or anyone you know would be willing to help, please contact Deanna at 377-3791. We...
Agriculturealtamontenterprise.com

DEC seeks citizen scientists to monitor wild turkeys

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for citizens to help it conduct its annual Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey. “Reporting the turkeys you see this August helps DEC monitor the turkey population and contributes to our ongoing scientific efforts to survey this species,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement.
Wayzata, MNwayzata.org

Section Foreman House Meeting

The City is about to launch the next phase of the Panoway project which includes the restoration of the Section Foreman House and to revitalize the surrounding area. A Request for Proposal for architectural design services is scheduled to be issued in August, 2021 and the goal of the meeting will be to receive community input to guide the project team and future designers.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

We need a creative, good teen columnist

Mark Twain said, “It is no use to keep private information which you can’t show off.”. Virginia Woolf said, “Every secret of a writer’s soul, every experience of his life, every quality of his mind, is written large in his works.”. Normally, you’d be reading a “Teen Talk” column in...
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Skaneateles Festival announces Auburn shows, vaccination requirement

The Skaneateles Festival has announced that two shows in its 2021 season will take place in Auburn — as well as a new requirement that all attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19. The festival announced Wednesday that its Thursday concerts featuring the Dover Quartet Aug. 12 and "The Voice Within" Aug....
therecorderonline.com

New columnist eager to share stories

ALLEGHENY HIGHLANDS — Welcome to a new column in The Recorder called “The Dunlap Raconteur.” I hope you enjoyed the “Fireworks at the camp” story in the July 8 edition. It will be my pleasure to be joining you here on these pages in the coming months. As we get started, I thought it might be helpful for me to provide a little background in order to offer an insight for what you might read about in future editions.
AnimalsPosted by
The Press

The Newest Advice Columnist Is… A Cat

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What advice would a cat give humans?. That's the question answered 42 different ways in the new book, Dear Marcy… Ask Her Anything And Hope She Doesn't Answer!. An American shorthair cat living in Los Angeles, Marcy is also an advice columnist, candidly...
Waldo, MEpenbaypilot.com

Restorative Justice Project Maine offers community training opportunities Fall 2021

The Restorative Justice Project Maine is looking for motivated and committed individuals interested in holding community building and justice processes within Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Knox, Waldo, and Hancock counties. These processes are aimed at increasing community safety and belonging within these rural communities. Each training is “pay what you can” to...
Trimble County, KYmytrimblenews.com

Features

Trimble County Public Library will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic running from noon-3 p.m. at the library, 35 Equity Way, Bedford. Wild Health is providing the vaccinations, which are sponsored by Anthem Medicaid. Walk-ins are welcome to take part and there is no requirement of insurance and no cost to those receiving the inoculations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy