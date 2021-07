Michael Davis won the second stop of the Penn-York Junior Golf league Division I yesterday, shooting a 72 at the Pennhills Golf Club. Davis missed the first round of the top boys’ division in the Penn-York league at Elkdale Country Club in Salamanca, but made up for it by finishing two shots over par yesterday. That finish was three shots ahead of Division I runner up Kamdyn McClain, who shot 75 while representing Bartlett Country Club along with Davis. Spencer Cornelius, the winner of the first stop, finished third in the division after carding a 76.