Statue of Blessed Mother, a Regional Landmark, Removed for Refurbishment

VAN WERT – The Wetzel Motorcycle Club sponsored their 35th annual Wetzelland festival this past weekend. Monikered Wetzelland 2021, the event officially started Thursday night and ended promptly at noon on Sunday. The highlight of the party, at least for some, was the Fort Wayne skydivers, and the raising of the U.S.A. flag and the State of Ohio flag by members of the American Legion. In addition, a myriad of bands was slated to play for the crowd each night. Other activities included the three-and-a-half-acre swimming area, the motorcycle parts vendors and repair shop, food vendors, a beer tent, and memorabilia vendors such as t-shirts and gear. Proceeds of beer sales went to the Oakwood Fire Department for funding their emergency services.