Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Withdraws from 2021 NBA Draft

By Kevin McCormick
All 76ers
All 76ers
 15 days ago
We are now just a little over two weeks away from the 2021 NBA draft. As the 29th quickly approaches, young prospects are deciding which route they will take moving forward.

Over the past week, we have seen multiple potential draft picks withdraw their name to return to college. One of the recent names to opt-out of the upcoming draft is Texas Tech forward Terrence Shannon.

Shannon took to Instagram to announce that he will be returning to Texas Tech for his junior season. He posted a hype video that capped off with #Runitback to confirm his withdrawal from draft consideration.

Multiple reasons likely led to this decision. Shannon was reported to be a late first-round pick in what is considered to be a deep draft class. Playing one more season in college could land him a couple of spots higher in 2022.

Recent rule changes in college basketball might have also played a role in returning for one more season. Now that college athletes can make money off their image and likeness, there is less of a rush to turn pro for the big payday.

Shannon is sure to use his junior season to refine parts of his game. His numbers saw a nice increase between years one and two. Now he will continue to build on that growth.

This decision has a slight impact on the Sixers. Based on mock drafts, Shannon was going to be available when they pick at 28 and is a prospect the team reportedly had talks with.

There are still multiple routes the Sixers can take with their first-round pick, but Shannon was one of the more enticing wing players to potentially be on the board.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

