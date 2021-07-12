Cancel
Storm heads to break with 82-75 win over Phoenix

WNBA.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVERETT, Wash. – Time running out on the 24-second clock? No sweat for the Seattle Storm. Jewell Loyd and Sue Bird both beat the shot clock buzzer inside the final two minutes on Sunday, putting five crucial points on the scoreboard and giving the Storm just enough of a cushion to hang on and beat the Phoenix Mercury inside Angel Of The Winds Arena, 82-75.

storm.wnba.com

