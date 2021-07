If you’ve spent any time around cars this already sounds familiar: A man stands in his driveway, a freshly washed car in one hand and a bottle of car wax in the other. It’s a cathartic exercise that can help your car, truck, or SUV in a great many ways. A good day of waxing can help keep your paint factory fresh and protected from the elements. Additionally, that nice clean paint will help your car’s resale value. Lucky for you, I took the time to use both on my new-to-me E46 M3, and am here to report on the results.