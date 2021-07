Trey Mancini may not have won this year’s Home Run Derby, but he won plenty of support with the 59 homers he slugged over three rounds. The Notre Dame product and Baltimore Orioles slugger is coming off of stage 3 colon cancer, but there was much more to the story than that. He had Irish pitching coach Chuck Ristano as his personal pitcher, fulfilling a promise he made after the duo teamed up to help him win the 2012 Big East Home Run Derby. Although it seemed far-fetched at the time, things always have a way of working out.