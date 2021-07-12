Python Virtual Final Presentations

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJoin our community, virtually, in celebrating the accomplishments of our 401 graduates while also getting an exclusive look at the projects that are created during a week-long development sprint. The group presentations will give you a great sense of the stories and backgrounds of the graduates coming out of Code Fellows, while also providing insights into the skill sets gained over the past 10 weeks. In just 5 days, these students plan, build, and launch an MVP to demonstrate their development capabilities.

