Collin Morikawa shot a bogey-free four-under 66 Sunday to take home his second major championship, winning the Open Championship at Royal St George’s. The American shot 15-under for the tournament, beating out his closest competitor Jordan Spieth by two strokes. Louis Oosthuizen, who led going into the final round, shot a one-over 71 to fall to into a tie for third at 11-under with Jon Rahm. Nashville’s Brandt Snedeker finished tied for 19th at four under while Louisville area native Justin Thomas tied for 40th at one under par.