Cars

Travels with Terry

By Terry Buchen, CGCS, MG
golfcourseindustry.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo keep the blower from falling off the bunker rake, 1-inch-wide and 1/8th-inch-thick bar stock ($15) was heated, bent and welded to shape in this portable (Stihl) blower holder. It slips onto the center mounting bracket of the 2017 Toro Sand Pro Model 3040 Bunker Rake and is held firmly in place by the weight of the blower. The blower holders also slide onto the rear side panel of the Toro Workman MDX Turf Vehicles with the blower facing toward the rear. Each rack uses approximately 8 feet of bar stock and it took less than four hours labor time to build. Jesse Metcalf, superintendent at the Bonita National Golf & Country Club in Bonita Springs, Florida, and his team devised another great fabrication.

www.golfcourseindustry.com

Comments / 0

State
Florida State
State
Utah State
#Rebar#Toro Sand Pro Model#Toro Workman#Cgcs#Gcsaa
