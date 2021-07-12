A course for the working person and casual fan

Nestled tightly in northern Cook County, Illinois, less than a 20-minute drive north of O’Hare International Airport, a par-3 short course keeps its lights on until midnight. Golf Center Des Plaines is the only fully-lit course in Chicagoland and over its life that policy has played to its advantage. While other courses open and close shop with the sun, the course isn’t limited by daylight, nor does it want to be.