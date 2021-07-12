Cancel
Q&A with Jen Browning, PCA

 17 days ago

Jen Browning, Technical Service Representative, gives us the download on a new dual-action, broad spectrum BASF insecticide that provides powerful control of surface-feeding insects. It’’s called Alucion 35 WG Insecticide and it's set to enter the golf market this summer. 1 BASF is launching its first turf insecticide this year....

University of Florida

Heat Stress on Beef Cattle

UF/IFAS Range Cattle Research and Education Center. Heat stress is a large constraint to maximizing cattle productivity, compromising almost every metric of animal agriculture profitability and responsible for up to 1.2 billion dollars in annual economic loss for U.S. livestock industry (St-Pierre et al., 2003). It affects a wide variety of endocrine, physiological, metabolic, and immunological variables, leading to nutrient partitioning away from growth. Recently, it was also observed that heat stress exposure during late gestation of dairy cows reduced their calf body weight gain and immune response following birth. Thus, growth and immune response of calves can be programmed by how their mothers were previously managed during heat stress. Unfortunately, most heat stress data currently available was obtained using Bos taurus beef and dairy cattle in feedlot systems. Very limited data is available for grazing Bos indicus-influenced cattle. Evaluating the specific mechanisms involved in how heat stress jeopardizes the performance of grazing Bos indicus-influenced beef cattle is vital for generating future strategies (genetic, managerial, nutritional, and pharmaceutical) targeted at optimizing beef cattle well-being and performance.
perrytonherald.com

PCA NAMES BOARD MEMBERS

Perryton Christian Academy recently named their board members for the 2021-22 school year. From left to right, they are Carmen Cano, David Stollings, Cody Pittman, Paul Euliss, Warren Yeatman, C.J. Skipper, and John Daniels.
byfaithonline.com

New CTS President Leads on the PCA Frontier

Tom Gibbs’ recent sabbatical wasn’t like most sabbaticals. Rather than hiding away in his study or pursuing relaxing travel, he sold his house and packed his belongings. He also took part in regularly scheduled Zoom meetings with the staff and faculty at Covenant Theological Seminary, where on July 1 he succeeded Mark Dalbey as president.
arxiv.org

Inference for Heteroskedastic PCA with Missing Data

This paper studies how to construct confidence regions for principal component analysis (PCA) in high dimension, a problem that has been vastly under-explored. While computing measures of uncertainty for nonlinear/nonconvex estimators is in general difficult in high dimension, the challenge is further compounded by the prevalent presence of missing data and heteroskedastic noise. We propose a suite of solutions to perform valid inference on the principal subspace based on two estimators: a vanilla SVD-based approach, and a more refined iterative scheme called $\textsf{HeteroPCA}$ (Zhang et al., 2018). We develop non-asymptotic distributional guarantees for both estimators, and demonstrate how these can be invoked to compute both confidence regions for the principal subspace and entrywise confidence intervals for the spiked covariance matrix. Particularly worth highlighting is the inference procedure built on top of $\textsf{HeteroPCA}$, which is not only valid but also statistically efficient for broader scenarios (e.g., it covers a wider range of missing rates and signal-to-noise ratios). Our solutions are fully data-driven and adaptive to heteroskedastic random noise, without requiring prior knowledge about the noise levels and noise distributions.
golfcourseindustry.com

Bayer announces Densicor is available for purchase

The Turf and Ornamentals business of Bayer announced that Densicor is available for purchase. The fungicide provides control of dollar spot, brown patch, anthracnose, gray leaf spot, snow mold and other diseases on greens, fairways and tees. “At Bayer, we know superintendents are constantly battling common and persistent turf diseases...
scrippscollege.edu

Spotlight on Academics: Isabela Harmon '22 and Jessica Maurice '22 Explore the Social Hierarchies of Fish

For years, neuroscientists have been asking the deceptively simple question: Why do animals behave the way they do? Isabela Harmon ’22 and Jessica Maurice ’22 are working with Assistant Professor of Biology Tessa Solomon-Lane to fill in pieces of this puzzle by studying dominance hierarchies in Burton’s Mouthbrooder, a species of highly social fish in the African cichlid family.
Phys.org

Improving soil health starts with farmer-researcher collaboration

Ask a farmer, a scientist, and a conservation professional to define soil health, and you might come up with three rather different answers. That mismatch may be at the root of lower-than-ideal adoption of soil conservation practices, according to a new study from the University of Illinois and The Ohio State University.
golfcourseindustry.com

Profile Products hires Shane Porzio as President

Profile Products has hired Shane Porzio as its president. Porzio’s role is a new position created by the company and he will be responsible for managing all of Profile’s businesses — including horticulture, environmental solutions and clay technologies — in the areas of sales, marketing, research and development, operations and logistics. Jim Tanner will remain the company’s CEO and focus on business development.

