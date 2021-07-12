Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Speak softly

By Matthew Wharton, CGCS, MG
golfcourseindustry.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up I was a big fan of the late George Carlin. He and Richard Pryor were my two favorite comedians. Carlin and Pryor were known for their liberal use of profanity. My mother certainly did not approve of their language, so I had to sneak downstairs in the middle of the night to watch them on HBO.

www.golfcourseindustry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
George Carlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Americans#Gcsaa#Ipm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
PTSD
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Unbelievable hypocrite': Ben Stiller SLAMMED on social media for getting into awkward debate about nepotism in Hollywood... when he is the son of late comedy legend Jerry Stiller

Ben Stiller weighed into an awkward debate about nepotism in Hollywood on social media on Thursday. The 55-year-old star responded to criticism about Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry Spielberg's new movie The Rightway, as the cast includes children of famous actors including Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son Hopper Penn. The...
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
Moviesthesource.com

Whoopi Goldberg Will Play Emmett Till’s Grandmother in New Film “Till”

Award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg joins the cast of new movie Till as Emmett Till’s grandmother Alma Carthan. The new movie, which is set to begin production in Atlanta in September, will be based on the efforts Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, gave in retrieving justice for her son. In 1955,...
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: We are without excuse!

"For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse ..." Romans 1:18-20 (Read Romans 1)
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
Visual ArtPosted by
Ladders

The Picasso Principle — habits of highly prolific minds

Prolific minds keep on giving. Their creative outputs are sometimes beyond comprehension. Many of the world’s best creatives are insanely prolific. Picasso created 50,000 works of art in his life. He used to paint till 2 am. “Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.” Pablo Picasso said. That mindset can set you up to become a better version of your creative self every day for a very long time.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Soft Bulletin Companion

Over the Flaming Lips’ four-decade career, there was no more crucial turning point than the period spanning 1996 to 1999, when the Oklahoma group narrowly escaped their imminent fate as alt-rock has-beens and transformed themselves into the megaphone-wielding pied pipers of the 21st-century festival circuit. After their underperforming 1995 album Clouds Taste Metallic failed to yield another “She Don’t Use Jelly” and guitarist Ronald Jones checked out, remaining members Wayne Coyne, Michael Ivins, and Steven Drozd liberated themselves from the pressures of writing hits—and the creative limitations of being a guitar-rock band—by conducting various synchronized-tape experiments with fleets of car stereos and battalions of boomboxes. Released in 1997, Zaireeka was the play-at-home version of those site-specific events, presenting eight unwieldy songs spread over four CDs that were designed to be played simultaneously on four different players. Then, just two years later, the Lips distilled all that free-ranging exploration into the pristine orchestral rock of The Soft Bulletin.
George Eliotallanbevere.com

The Soft Sounds of the Morning

There is too much noise in our world. You walk into a restaurant for lunch and the music is blaring. The car next to you at the traffic light has the radio turned up so loud you can hear the music even though his and your car windows are closed. The first thing many of us do in the morning is turn on the TV to get the news we missed overnight or we turn on the radio while in the shower (placed on the sink far away from the water, of course). Our young people can't even enjoy a walk down the street with their thoughts because their ears are plugged into their phones. Silence is in short supply.
Religionallanbevere.com

C.S. Lewis: The Myth of Myth As Myth

One of the themes that looms large in the writings of C.S. Lewis is myth. As a young atheist, Lewis assumed that the Christian story of Jesus was just one more religious myth (a fiction) among others. But, as Lewis continued to think and reflect and journey toward the Christian faith, he began to ponder instead of how the significance of myth might make a case for Christianity.
AdvocacyYankton Daily Press

Ben Shapiro: Our Empathetic Authoritarians

America has a crisis of empathy. That crisis isn’t expressed as lack of charitable giving: Americans give approximately seven times what Europeans do to charity per capita. And it isn’t expressed as an unwillingness to spend on a governmental level: The United States currently spends more money than any nation in the history of the world.
Labor IssuesWashington Post

Why the Ben & Jerry's meltdown?

(RNS) — Funny thing about me and boycotts. I doubt that there was a year between 15 years old and 20 years old when I wasn’t boycotting something. Take a walk with me down my moral memory lane. I boycotted grapes because of the farmworkers. I boycotted Pepsi products because...
Claremont, CAclaremont.ca.us

New - War & Existentialism Book Club

Join the War & Existentialism Book Club to enjoy good books and even better discussions! From the early 1900s to post-WWII, from Kafka to Camus, this book club explores existentialism, absurdism, war, the role of literature, and beautiful prose, among many other topics. This club is currently meeting via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. to discuss the monthly book selection. To sign up, please call the Joslyn Center at (909) 399-5488. Below is the reading list for the rest of the year:
Books & Literaturesignalscv.com

5 Best Books Written by Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway is one of the most acclaimed authors of the 20th century. Born in Illinois in the USA in 1899, Hemingway lived a very interesting life and even served as a volunteer in World War I. He worked as a journalist for many years, acting as a foreign correspondent during the Second World War. Following the war, he settled for a time in Paris, and then went on to live in Cuba, and later covered the Spanish Civil War as a reporter. Sadly, when he felt he could no longer write well, Hemingway ended his own life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy