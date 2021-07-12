Speak softly

There is too much noise in our world. You walk into a restaurant for lunch and the music is blaring. The car next to you at the traffic light has the radio turned up so loud you can hear the music even though his and your car windows are closed. The first thing many of us do in the morning is turn on the TV to get the news we missed overnight or we turn on the radio while in the shower (placed on the sink far away from the water, of course). Our young people can't even enjoy a walk down the street with their thoughts because their ears are plugged into their phones. Silence is in short supply.