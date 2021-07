Park City native Haley Batten was the top American to finish in women’s cross-country mountain bike, winding up ninth overall with a time of 1:20:13. “I really have no words to explain the Olympics,” Batten told USA Cycling after the race. “I think coming in, you know it’s your dream, but I think living out something that you only really dream of and it’s in your mind since I was a young kid and to be here and to live every day of that was just incredible. I have no words to explain it. It’s amazing,” she said.