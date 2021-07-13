Cancel
Laurinburg, NC

Commissioners have a new chair

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 15 days ago

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners has appointed Commissioner Whit Gibson as its new board chair, replacing Commissioner Carol McCall after she resigned due to health concerns.

Both Commissioner Whit Gibson and Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson had names in the hat with the vote ending four to three in Whits favor.

More information will be available online on Tuesday as well as in Wednesday’s print edition of The Laurinburg Exchange.

Commissioners also discussed the future of the IEJ School in Laurinburg with no decision being made. More information on this will also be available soon.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

