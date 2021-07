IARN — The U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday showed more improvement week-to-week for Iowa. The biggest improvement for the state came within the D2 Severe Drought category. Iowa’s severe drought coverage decreased from 31.49 percent last week to 26.92 percent this week. Approximately 37 counties in the central and northern portions of the state are in the D2 zone. Meanwhile, things were mostly unchanged week-to-week for D1 Moderate Drought and D0 Abnormally Dry areas. The short-term Iowa forecast is calling for hot and dry weather over the next 7-10 days with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.