Breaking down the Twins' Day 2 Draft picks

MLB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twins went a bit of an uncharacteristic route on Day 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft, nabbing a pair of prep talents in pitcher Chase Petty and shortstop Noah Miller. The Draft will conclude with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m. CT. MLB.com will simulcast MLB Network’s broadcast and provide live coverage. To view when teams pick, the Top 200 Prospects list, scouting video and more, visit MLB.com/Draft. Follow @MLBDraft and @MLBDraftTracker on Twitter to see what Draft hopefuls, clubs and experts are saying and to get each pick as it’s made.

News Break
University of Connecticut
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Rays Land 7-Time All-Star In Blockbuster Trade

For the past few weeks, Major League Baseball trade rumors have all had the same few names mentioned. The Chicago Cubs have reportedly been shopping multiple players like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. Meanwhile, several Pittsburgh Pirates including Adam Frazier and Richard Rodriguez have also been mentioned. While none of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Twins reportedly discussing Jose Berrios trade

The Minnesota Twins had been insistent that they would not trade players that were still under team control. As the Twins core is still solid, and they are just a year removed from winning the AL Central, such a plan made sense, particularly as they had looked to lock in those players with long term extensions.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers reportedly check in with Twins about Josh Donaldson

According to reports, the Milwaukee Brewers have checked in with the Minnesota Twins regarding third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Minnesota Twins‘ disappointing season has resulted in them essentially waving the white flag and have pivoted to selling ahead of this Friday’s MLB trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for two pitching prospects. One name that has been linked to trade talks was third baseman Josh Donaldson, and one NL Central team has checked in.
MLBkduz.com

Twins complete draft

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they have completed the 2021 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. The Twins finished the draft on the final day by selecting 10 additional players in rounds 11-20. In all, the Twins selected 21 total players, including: seven right-handed pitchers, four left-handed pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and two outfielders. Of the 21 total players selected over the three days, 19 were drafted out of college and two out of high school.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: The Minnesota Twins could be the ideal trade partner

Since the All-Star break, the Toronto Blue Jays have gone 4-4, sweeping the Texas Rangers before dropping a series against the Boston Red Sox (one game was rained out to be made up later in August) and another against the New York Mets. The Jays currently sit 9.5 games back of the Red Sox in the AL East and four games back of the Wild Card.
MLBYardbarker

Phillies linked to Byron Buxton in rumors leading up to trade deadline

Earlier on Sunday reports surfaced regarding Minnesota Twins star outfielder Byron Buxton. With less than a week to go before the MLB trade deadline, Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Buxton and the Twins were unable to come to terms on a contract extension. Buxton, 27,...
MLBINFORUM

Byron Buxton reiterates desire to stay with Twins after extension talks break down

Byron Buxton has said repeatedly that he would like to stay in Minnesota. The Twins would also like their homegrown star center fielder to stay put. But despite the shared desire, the Twins and Buxton were recently unable to reach an agreement on an extension that would have paid him approximately $80 million guaranteed over the course of seven years with the potential for that number to grow much higher.
MLB740thefan.com

Twins Ink Top Pick

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Twins agreed to contract terms with their top draft pick yesterday. Right-handed pitcher Chase Petty of Somers Point, New Jersey was the 26th overall pick in this month’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. He was the New Jersey High School Player of the Year...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Trade Targets: Outfielder Max Kepler

As new names start to pop up as possible trade candidates, we look at Max Kepler as a potential fit for the Atlanta Braves moving forward. The Atlanta Braves enter by far their biggest week of the season with 5 games against the NL East-leading New York Mets with the 2021 trade deadline to follow.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBMLB

All-Stars top Rookie Power Rankings

Baseball is rounding into the second half. It’s this midway point where we need to weigh equally the performance of the past and the projection of the future when evaluating what the 2021 season will look like when it is completed in October. Many teams are playing with those equations...

