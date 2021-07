It’s about 98% CFL news on today’s episode of The Markcast! Rob Vanstone joins us from Roughriders training camp to fill us in with the latest on the QB situation there, with Paxton Lynch and Cody Fajardo, what was going on with all those player injuries, and who he’s expecting to see great things from on the Roughriders squad this year. Plus Rob Vanstone gives his thoughts on any “growth” he’s seen from CFL leadership after their talks with the XFL evaporated as we approach the start of the season and if they are doing enough to market the game.