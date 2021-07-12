ESPN's FPI Projections for the Pac12 Teams

I think that many Husky fans have seen ESPN's FPI projections for 2021. I know that a lot of people dismiss any projections by ESPN, but their FPI is less opinion and more data-driven. In the past, it has been fairly accurate. If they say that one team has a 70% chance of winning, it generally means that teams with that win percentage will win about 7 of the 10 games. That gives them some ‘wiggle room'; they aren't predicting who will win a particular game, just which team looks to have the better chance. If they are wrong, then it was just one of the less-likely outcomes.