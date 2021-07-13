Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Under-the-radar to undeniable: Frisco Reedy’s Jordan Viars, other locals are heading to the show

By Joseph Hoyt
Dallas News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe signs indicated Frisco Reedy’s Jordan Viars was about to see his life change, but until it actually happened, he couldn’t accept it. Moments before, his adviser had returned from a phone call to tell him this was the moment. His friends and family pulled out their phones and aimed them at the TV in anticipation as the screen showed the Philadelphia Phillies were about to make their third-round selection. Even Viars, a self-described realist with a hint of pessimism, couldn’t stop his legs from bouncing up and down as he waited and watched.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Colleyville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Colleyville, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mlb Draft#The Mlb Draft#Reedy Baseball#Reedybaseball#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Colleyville Heritage#Texas Tech#Oklahoma State#The Atlanta Braves#Mlb Com#U13#Joejhoyt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

'Severe' Covid-19 cases surge in Tokyo during Olympics

TOKYO — Serious Covid-19 cases are surging in Tokyo while the Olympics are going on, the city's governor said Tuesday as the Japanese capital recorded a record number of new infections. The rising number of "severe" cases is forcing local hospitals to add new beds to treat new patients, governor...
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy