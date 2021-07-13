Under-the-radar to undeniable: Frisco Reedy’s Jordan Viars, other locals are heading to the show

The signs indicated Frisco Reedy’s Jordan Viars was about to see his life change, but until it actually happened, he couldn’t accept it. Moments before, his adviser had returned from a phone call to tell him this was the moment. His friends and family pulled out their phones and aimed them at the TV in anticipation as the screen showed the Philadelphia Phillies were about to make their third-round selection. Even Viars, a self-described realist with a hint of pessimism, couldn’t stop his legs from bouncing up and down as he waited and watched.