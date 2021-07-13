Cancel
Hazelwood, MO

Mad Science: Gross Out Camp

 15 days ago

For ages 5-12 years. Miss Manners, Grandma, and your Mom might not approve, but your friends will. Gross Out Camp is a week long investigation into our gross, stinky, and gooey bodily functions! Study burps, farts, boogers, spit - plus some we won't mention here. You will make and play with boogers, exploding toothpaste, and take home some edible "Excrement" - WHAT!!! You will even solve your own crime and enjoy some homemade ice cream. Experimental supplies are provided. Scientists should bring a sack lunch, snack, and water bottle. This camp will be instructed by Mad Science St. Louis. Registration deadline is 7/7.

