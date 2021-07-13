Dublin has first candidate filing; deadline is Friday at noon

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jeffrey Smith, an incumbent commissioner in Dublin, has filed for reelection.

He was the lone candidate to file on Monday as the final week got underway. The deadline is Friday at noon, and nobody has filed for 13 of the 21 seats available in Bladen County.

One other position, the mayor’s position held by Darryl Dowless, is on the ballot in Dublin.

In Bladenboro, Sue Elkins Hester and Joey Todd have filed to run for mayor and Gregory Sykes and Blake Proctor have filed for commissioner seats. Three commissioner seats are on the ballot: one held by Sykes, and the two held by Lisa Levy and Jeff Atkinson. Rufus Duckworth is the incumbent mayor.

Elsewhere, Herman Lewis, Rufus Lloyd and Paula Greene are each seeking to return to the Elizabethtown Town Council for four-year terms. Rich Glenn Jr., who was appointed following his father’s death, has filed in the special election for the last two years of the term; the seat comes up in the four-year cycle in 2023.

According to an election roster provided by the county Board of Elections, the following are other occupants of the seats up for election this fall:

• Clarkton: Commissioners, Jerome Myers, Stephen Hester.

• East Arcadia: Commissioners, Lillian Graham, Pamela Graham.

• Tar Heel: Mayor, Sam Allen; commissioners, Michael Underwood, Angie Hall, Derek Druzak.

• White Lake: Commissioners, Mike Suggs, Tim Blount, Paul Evans.

White Lake voters will consider its town board’s resolution to vote for or against a measure “to permit the sale of mixed beverages in hotels, restaurants, private clubs, community theaters, and convention centers.” The action is commonly referred to as liquor by the drink.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Absentee voting, which is inclusive of the method known as one-stop voting, commences before that.

