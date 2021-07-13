The Flash season 7 episode 17 spoilers: What makes Bart Allen stand out?

It has been seven long years since the fastest man alive first got his powers. Barry Allen, who was gifted as being the Speedster, is now an icon for Central City. Over the years, along with Team Flash, he has protected the city from several metahumans, who have tried to take over the city and dominate. But when it comes to Barry Allen, the man has a heart of gold and runs with lightning bolts! But now, as the seventh season comes to an end, the 8th season has also been set in motion. His power as the Speedster has been through the test. So let us see what the coming season has in store for us!