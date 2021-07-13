Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Flash season 7 episode 17 spoilers: What makes Bart Allen stand out?

cartermatt.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing up on tomorrow night’s The Flash season 7 episode 17, be prepared to see the grand debut of a comic character in Bart Allen!. With that being said, this isn’t going to be the exact same iteration of Bart that you’ve seen in the comics. There are clear differences that will be clear right away, but we understand some of them — the writers wanted to give XS a sibling, and also likely create a character they could use again. We’ll see him through the end this season, and could prove very-much useful in the battle against Godspeed.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flash#Xs#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘The Flash’: Jordan Fisher on the West-Allen Family Reunion & Bart’s Extreme Emotions

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Flash Episode 150 “Heart of the Matter, Part 1.”]. It’s a family affair in the 150th episode of The Flash! Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) kids from the future, Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher), time travel to when Team Flash is busy dealing with the Godspeed war, and things quickly take a turn.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: Romance and a whole lot more

We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time still to see a Bridgerton season 2 — just go ahead and be prepared for that now. There’s no reason for Netflix and the production to hurry things along! They know that they already have a big hit on their hands, so what’s the point shoving things forward before they really need to?
TV Seriesstartattle.com

The Flash (Season 7 Episode 18) Season finale, “Heart of the Matter, Part 2” trailer, release date

The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future – Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi). Startattle.com – The Flash | The CW.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 filming: How soon is the cast back to work?

For all lovers of NCIS, the start of season 19 will be here sooner than you’d think. How about tomorrow, to be specific?. In a new post on Twitter, series star Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer) officially confirmed that the cast starts up work on July 15 — that means that there will hopefully be some more great stuff to discuss sooner rather than later.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 17

Did everyone make it out of the 150th episode alive?. On The Flash Season 7 Episode 17, the future children of Barry and Iris arrived in Central City to defeat a big threat. Meanwhile, the Godspeed war intensified and threatened to destroy the city. Armed with dangerous intel, one character...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18, The Rookie season 4 premiere dates revealed

Want to know the official Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere date at ABC? What about what’s going on with The Rookie season 4?. Today, the network announced the bulk of their premiere dates, which includes some other shows including The Good Doctor, Dancing with the Stars, and more. There aren’t too many huge surprises among the dates released; it seems like in general, the network is eager to get back to a traditional TV schedule.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

grown-ish season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Finally, back to school

When grown-ish season 4 episode 3 arrives on Freeform next year, many characters will be arriving to a different world. The show is taking place a little bit in the past year, as tonight’s episode brought us up to the onset of the global health crisis. There were probably a...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The Flash family expands as Bart Allen suddenly exists

“Heart Of The Matter, Part 1" is another busy episode, but it’s more streamlined than the past couple have been. The focus is on the ever-expanding Allen family, with Barry and Iris meeting the latest timeline’s version of their future children, Nora and Bart. Fortunately, Nora is still played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, while Jordan Fisher’s take on Bart is reminiscent of the Ezra Miller version of the Flash from the movies. (For a portion of the audience that probably means he’s super-annoying, but he didn’t grate on me as I was half-expecting him to.) If their presence along with a dozen Godspeed clones wasn’t enough to make this the most speedster-saturated episode ever (it is the 150th, after all), John Wesley Shipp is on hand as Jay Garrick, whose powers have been restored with the rebirth of the Speed Force.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 6 Review: What's Out There

It's easy to love Hilde Lisko. She's gutsy, independent, and in some ways, wise beyond her years. But she's also still a kid, and that was never more clear than on Home Before Dark Season 2 Episode 6. When Izzy went off on a rant about her father and younger...
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: The Flash speeds to the end of season 7

The Godspeed War reaches its climax on The Flash. Every member of Team Flash joins forces to take on the golden speedster — including Iris (Candice Patton), who is briefly gifted with speed for the great battle, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes), who returns to lend a hand. As if that wasn't enough, the season 7 finale builds to a truly heartwarming moment as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris renew their vows. Overall, the hour is sweet, action-packed, and twisty. In other words, very much The Flash. —Chancellor Agard.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

The Flash Season 8: Barry Allen continues protecting Central City!

It has been seven long years since the fastest man alive first got his powers. Barry Allen, who was gifted as being the Speedster, is now an icon for Central City. Over the years, along with Team Flash, he has protected the city from several metahumans, who have tried to take over the city and dominate. But when it comes to Barry Allen, the man has a heart of gold and runs with lightning bolts! But now, as the seventh season comes to an end, the 8th season has also been set in motion. His power as the Speedster has been through the test. So let us see what the coming season has in store for us!
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Do Greg, Katie have another date?

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 7 airing on ABC this Monday, are Greg and Katie going to have a chance to spend more time together? All signs suggest so!. We’ve known for a while that he is one of the potential favorites to get the final rose at the end of this. He received the first impression rose shortly after coming out of a limo and after that, he got a one-on-one date the very next episode. They got to a great start, but there is a downside to being such an instant favorite. Shortly after the fact, you start to struggle with other guys getting attention. It’s only human nature — you thought you were at the top of the pecking order and things start to shift and change quickly.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Unforgotten season 4 episode 3 spoilers: A deluge of denials

When Unforgotten season 4 episode 3 arrives on PBS next week, the story will continue to surge forward. Will there be surprises? You have to imagine so, given just how short this season is. We’re almost to the midway point already!. We should also go ahead and mention that this...
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

CW The Flash Season 7 Finale Episode Air Date Ending Explained!

Netflix’s one of the most famous and trending web series “The Flash Season 7” has recently released its finale episode. The series has got so much appreciation and love from the audience throughout the season. The series has become one of the most-watched series on Netflix. As we all know that Netflix is doing well in the digital world. The platform is continuously releasing amazing and brilliant shows and movies that are admiring by the viewers. The series has released its finale episode which is getting so popular. Now, the viewers are eagerly waiting for another season of the series. In this article, we will discuss the preview of the last episode of the series.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Gossip Girl episode 3 spoilers: The school gets a little desperate

Next week on HBO Max you’re going to see Gossip Girl episode 3, and it’s going to be clear. that the persona is getting under people’s skin. That shouldn’t come as too big of a shock, given that this was the original goal, right? This version of the show is almost a revenge plot for the teachers involved, tired of being mistreated and wanting to take the power of the students down a peg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy