Coronavirus: Health director says 99 percent of cases last month are people without a vaccination

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County has reached 50 deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Terri Duncan, in briefing county commissioners Monday evening, said the county has 65 active cases — down from a recent high of 99 within the last month. The county has four hospitalized in its Monday report, which is down from as many as 21 in the last few weeks.

The health director for the county said she and her staff have heard positive comments about the availability of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. While Bladen has been the only county on each of the last two statewide reports to reflect “critical community spread” of the coronavirus, Duncan said 99 percent of the cases in the last month “have been unvaccinated people.”

“We’re beginning to see what may be some of the Fourth of July cases,” Duncan said.

The county has reported 37 positive cases this month and 67 recoveries. Dating back to June, there have been seven deaths in the last month.

The vaccination rate remains about 1 in 3, which is below the state’s average.

